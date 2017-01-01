Maidan Monitoring Information Center

Since 2011 we focus on monitoring the political freedoms in Ukraine – freedom of peacful assembly, freedom of information, freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of conscience. Our monitoring map is available here .

Our website “The Right to Truth” focuses on informational rights in Ukraine and worldwide.

We focus on monitoring and affirming the right to access the information about the government activities as a basic human right .

“Maidan” website

The “Maidan” website (Ukrainian version and English version) is a volunteer community resource with more than 130.000 publications (indexed by Google, as of February 2011) and more than 1.000.000 forum posts contributed since 20 Decemder 2000. It is supported by members contributions and sometimes by grants from International Renaissance Foundation (for technical support and development).

The “Maidan” website was founded as official information source of the Ukraine without Kuchma protest action in December 2000. Since then it exists as the pulse of non violent civic resistance in Ukraine.

In 2004, during Orange Revolution, the Maidan site was the main source of news on protests with up to 1500 news pieces published in a day. The term Orange Revolution was published first in the Maidan forum. The Maidan Forum was the main coordination hub of peaceful protest.

In 2005 thru the open collaborative consensual procedure dozens of maidan contributors authored via website a fundamental policy paper of Maidan Alliance – the Maidan Memorandum– the only public policy paper drafted as an outcome of Orange Revolution. The Memorandum contains a list of practical tasks aimed at overcoming post-totalitarianism in Ukraine, affirming the principle that “the authorities answer to the people, society exerts control over the authorities”, defence, affirmation and broadening of rights and freedoms, and the rule of law.

Since May 2014 Maidan website informs mostly of current activities of Maidan Monitoring Information Center and serves as an official website of our NGO.