Terry Hallman: “Whether these kids live or die is of little, if any, concern to mafia”

The author of breakthru report “Death camps for children” Terry Hallman suddenly died of grave disease on Aug 18 2011. On his death bed he was speaking only of his mission – rescuing of these unlucky kids. His dream was to get them new homes filled with care and love. His quest would be continued as he wished. Only after his death he allowed to publish his communication with Ukrainian and US authorities about the issue. Excerpt from his letter to USAID-Kyiv, Eurasia Foundation-Kyiv, UCAN, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee (in charge of oversight of US aid funding), US Ambassador-Ukraine, and President of Ukraine, Feb. 18, 2008.

Whether by intent or default, rural PN [psychoneurological — ed.] facilities have become money farms and money laundries having almost nothing to do with child care. Kids are thrown in at age 4, often with barbaric and draconian misdiagnoses, and essentially left to die from neglect. They are not there for medical help. They are there to justify government budget expenditures out into the middle of nowhere in places most people haven’t reason to know about and thus no reason to ask or care about. When folks do know about it, they almost without exception do not dare to speak openly about it. These facilities have been extremely difficult to research. University professors, social protection officers, pediatricians, judges, lawyers, doctors and ordinary citizens who have some knowledge of PNs all understand full well that PNs are hands-off and people do NOT ask questions about them. Here’s why.

These institutions can be billed any vaguely believable amount of money for any operating costs supplied by state and regional public budgets. For example, one institute is charged $20,000 for heating for one month – for a building one-third the size of my apartment block. For comparison, my entire apartment block near central Kharkiv can be heated for ten percent of that amount, about $2000 per month, using natural gas even after brisk gas price hikes. Rural facilities are usually off the gas pipes and rely on coal and oil. Even allowing that coal and oil might somehow be three times more costly than gas per BTU, that still comes to only $2000 a month for heating a building a third the size of where I live. The result is that $20,000 gets paid in a PN billing scheme for an actual cost of no more than $2000, per one month.

That breaks loose $18,000 a month in black money from public budget. That’s one bill, in one PN, in one month. Multiply this by a dozens of PNs (precise number heavily obfuscated), and you begin to see the scope of only one operation. Multiply all of it by five, and you have about equivalent cash value stateside. And, we begin to understand that this is an organized crime operation. Mafia, in other words.

Practically everyone has been afraid to even talk about it, never mind try and change anything. Local judiciary have considered it to be impossible to fix the problem, because of mafia. Not that judiciary and others who know approve in any way. Like most other people, they have families to think about, and that’s that. It takes considerable time before anyone will open to say anything at all, even in hushed whispers. Children are left in conditions of neglect and medical ignorance, without benefit of even the most basic modern medical interventions that could reduce their suffering and give them a life reflecting human compassion that the vast majority of Ukrainian citizens want for all of Ukraine’s children, in my experience. Whether these kids live or die is of little, if any, concern to mafia. Many kids die from sheer human neglect. Staffers cannot possibly provide the level of nurture needed, because there’s not enough staff. There’s not enough staff because taking care of kids isn’t even the point. The main function is extraction of money from state and regional budgets. Regardless of how and why this came about, whether or not this arrangement was intentional from the start or emerged out of Ukraine’s twisted, tragic modern history, that is what is going on.

[…]

Although the PN reality is perhaps the absolute worst part of all things in Ukraine stemming from RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations — ed.], it is far from the only part in the same vein. There is also the much more visible matter of kids in “regular” orphanages and kids living on the streets and in sewers. Orphanages have been another money-maker via selling “top” kids to foreign adoptions. Kids with lesser market value (over seven years old and/or serious health issues) were shunted to lesser quality, out-of-the-way orphanages. Kids with no market value were tossed aside completely, i.e., PN facilities a.k.a. Death Camps, for Children. President Yushchenko rightfully suspended foreign adoptions for a period of time because orphanages were normally operated more like livestock farms with product for sale. It’s mostly not the staff who are any sort of problem in these orphanages, although redundant independent evidence strongly indicates that sometimes arrangements have somehow been made for adults to come in and “play” with children of their choosing during the night. More often it comes down to even the best, most sincere staff having had their hands tied regarding what little they could do for the children assigned to them, because so much money was displaced as to leave comparative crumbs for caring for the kids. Once orphanage children reach the age of seventeen, they’re booted out into the world with hardly any preparation to deal with it. If kids are attractive enough, they can be (and are) taken into prostitution rings and rented out for sex work. If they got a bit of training at night in their orphanage, they are better prepared for sex work. (In Kharkiv, militia runs that operation. For Donetsk and Donbass, it’s Donetsk mafia. Variations on the same theme play out across Ukraine.) Street kids are street kids mainly because they consider living in orphanages until seventeen worse than living on the streets and sleeping in sewers. Of course they also have access to street drugs to take the edge off their miseries. That coupled with unprotected sex and inevitable prostitution produces an HIV/AIDS factory. In Ukraine at this moment, HIV is a pandemic and getting worse.

Then there’s another kids issue, that of baby parts. Allegations against maternity hospital number six here in Kharkiv, for one example I happen to know due to close proximity, have been investigated and confirmed by BBC and rapporteurs from Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe regarding killing healthy babies in hospital at birth and disappearing body parts into an international black market. At least one mass grave was located and disinterred, showing babies chopped to pieces with brains, internal organs, and apparently bone marrow having been removed. This was exposed by way of extraordinary bravery on the part of one young lady affiliated with Kharkiv Human Rights Group (KHPG). Why there is no criminal case about this, I do not know. Ask Kyiv, and observe what happens. BBC and PACE have all evidence.

[Note that the chairman of US Senate FRC and a junior member of the committee moved to the US White House ten months later. They’re now US President and Vice-President.]

