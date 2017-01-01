Editor's Choice
Maidan Monitoring Information Center Releases English Version of Ukraine International Framework for Information and Communication Security
Maidan Monitoring Information Center (MMIC) has published in English recommendations for reform of Ukraine’s international information and communication security; a community-based approach for national roll-out.
Recent Posts
- Maidan Monitoring Information Center Releases English Version of Ukraine International Framework for Information and Communication Security
- Investigation: Launch of the Ukrainian Government’s Electronic Asset Declaration System
- Elections in America and Ukrainian-American Issues
- Feigning Human Rights’ Concern
- International protest “Stop Putin’s war in Ukraine” planned on 10 June 2016
- Making “Anti-Semitism” meaningless
- Back to Appeasement
- An Open Letter to the Dutch Colleagues
- Mass Blocking of the Ukrainian Users Twitter Accounts start Russian Operation “Brotherly Peoples”
- Ukrainian Peacebuilding School. Time to Build the Roads and Repair the Bridges
In Depth
Investigation: Launch of the Ukrainian Government’s Electronic Asset Declaration System
On August 15, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention of Ukraine launched an online asset declaration system to facilitate the transparent reporting of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian officials of their income. However, this e-declaration system was launched after it was refused as safe and deemed noncompliant with the law.
Elections in America and Ukrainian-American Issues
With the upcoming elections in the United States, particularly presidential and congressional, Ukrainian American voters should be raising issues of concern with the candidates. The purpose is to both inform the candidates about those issues and to let the Ukrainian-American electorate know the candidates’ positions.
Feigning Human Rights’ Concern
A little more than one year has elapsed since Ukraine’s President Poroshenko signed into law the so called decommunization laws of Ukraine. Since then and in accordance with the laws, names of cities and streets have been changed and the Communist party of Ukraine was prevented from participating in local elections.
Making “Anti-Semitism” meaningless
I am an attorney by profession and, as such, prone to utilizing the easiest way to rebut Josh Cohen’s canard against Ukrainian historian and today Director of Ukraine’s Institute of National Memory Volodymyr Viatrovych by simply impeaching his sources.
Back to Appeasement
Appeasement of Russia is a remnant of old thinking. It was a dismal failure in the past because it absorbed energies, lives and economics for a half century. Vladimir Putin and bellicose Russia cannot be appeased. Concessions will simply whet their appetite. A weakened Russia, however, can be affected. Russia has to be confronted, neutralized and ultimately dragged or welcomed into the civilized world.
Mass Blocking of the Ukrainian Users Twitter Accounts start Russian Operation “Brotherly Peoples”
Mass blockings of the Twitter accounts of those Ukrainian users who have active anti-Putin’s mindset and are followed by thousands users is a part of the Russian special operation “Brotherly Peoples”. The goal of this operation is informational deleting Ukrainian patriots who critically and with fact-checking approach regard the idea of reconciliation or “fraternization” with pro-Russian separatists and terrorists being spread. And the final goal of this special operation is destabilization of the situation in Ukraine and “regime changing” to pro-Russian government.
News
Maidan Monitoring Information Center Releases English Version of Ukraine International Framework for Information and Communication Security
Maidan Monitoring Information Center (MMIC) has published in English recommendations for reform of Ukraine’s international information and communication security; a community-based approach for national roll-out.
International protest “Stop Putin’s war in Ukraine” planned on 10 June 2016
An international protest of Ukrainian communities in Europe, Canada, and USA is planned to take place on 10 June 2016. There are 10 cities in EU participating so far, but it is planned that other cities and countries will join.
An Open Letter to the Dutch Colleagues
On the eve of the Dutch national referendum on the EU-Ukraine Association and Free Trade Agreement, we kindly ask you to use all your moral authority and institutional weight to support a YES vote. Your YES will determine the fate of 45 million people in Ukraine, the EU’s largest neighbor, for years to come.
John McCain. The United States must support Ukraine to defend its territory
It would be a stain on our honor to stand by and do nothing while a sovereign nation in the heart of Europe is torn apart by Russia’s imperial ambitions.
International conference: Information as warfare of XXI century – the experience of Ukrainian conflict of 2014/2015 for Poland and Europe
Conference targets media experts and people who are interested in current conflict in Ukraine. Objective of the conference is to share the first-hand experience of media component of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that complements the military operations. The honorary guest from Ukrainian part will be Mr. Pavlo Polianskij, vice minister of Education of Ukraine, from the Polish part Mr. Pawel Zalewski, head of the Polish-Ukrainian Partnership Forum.
R.I.P. Daniel Dydyk, 15, of #Kharkiv #Ukraine — victim of Russian terror
Daniel Dydyk, who suffered brain injuries during the February 22 terrorist bombing of a peaceful march in Kharkiv, Ukraine, died on February 23. His recent photo appears above. Daniyl (also known as Danya) was 15 years old. “He studied at a school for gifted children. He was fond of judo and he was a football fan,” said…
R.I.P. Igor Tolmachev — physicist, Euromaidan activist, killed by Russia-backed terrorists
IGOR TOLMACHEV (Игорь Толмачев) was a physicist. He was one of the coordinators of Kharkiv Euromaidan a year ago, when Ukrainians stood their ground in defense of democracy and rule of law, protested against government corruption and demanded closer integration of Ukraine with the European Union. Russia-backed terrorists killed Igor Tolmachev today. He died as…
“Killed by Russian invaders”: Worldwide action. February 07-08. Join to stop the war!
Friends! Organizer of similar action in Kiev Eugene Chebotarev and not indifferent people of Kiev appeal to all Ukrainian abroad. We urge the Ukrainian diasporas and all over the world this weekend – 7 and 8 February – carry out the installation of crosses with the names of those killed in eastern Ukraine in front of the russian embassy’s and consulates all around the world.