Maidan Monitoring Information Center (MMIC) has published in English recommendations for reform of Ukraine’s international information and communication security; a community-based approach for national roll-out.

An international protest of Ukrainian communities in Europe, Canada, and USA is planned to take place on 10 June 2016. There are 10 cities in EU participating so far, but it is planned that other cities and countries will join.

On the eve of the Dutch national referendum on the EU-Ukraine Association and Free Trade Agreement, we kindly ask you to use all your moral authority and institutional weight to support a YES vote. Your YES will determine the fate of 45 million people in Ukraine, the EU’s largest neighbor, for years to come.

It would be a stain on our honor to stand by and do nothing while a sovereign nation in the heart of Europe is torn apart by Russia’s imperial ambitions.

Conference targets media experts and people who are interested in current conflict in Ukraine. Objective of the conference is to share the first-hand experience of media component of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that complements the military operations. The honorary guest from Ukrainian part will be Mr. Pavlo Polianskij, vice minister of Education of Ukraine, from the Polish part Mr. Pawel Zalewski, head of the Polish-Ukrainian Partnership Forum.

Daniel Dydyk, who suffered brain injuries during the February 22 terrorist bombing of a peaceful march in Kharkiv, Ukraine, died on February 23. His recent photo appears above. Daniyl (also known as Danya) was 15 years old. “He studied at a school for gifted children. He was fond of judo and he was a football fan,” said…

IGOR TOLMACHEV (Игорь Толмачев) was a physicist. He was one of the coordinators of Kharkiv Euromaidan a year ago, when Ukrainians stood their ground in defense of democracy and rule of law, protested against government corruption and demanded closer integration of Ukraine with the European Union. Russia-backed terrorists killed Igor Tolmachev today. He died as…

Friends! Organizer of similar action in Kiev Eugene Chebotarev and not indifferent people of Kiev appeal to all Ukrainian abroad. We urge the Ukrainian diasporas and all over the world this weekend – 7 and 8 February – carry out the installation of crosses with the names of those killed in eastern Ukraine in front of the russian embassy’s and consulates all around the world.